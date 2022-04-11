New Consultix Safari NexG High Power 2 Port CW Transmitter to address all Cellular, PS, BRS, CBRS and the new C-Band

New Consultix NexG Dual Port High Power CW Transmitter New Consultix NexG Dual Port High Power CW Transmitter Side by Side Specifications New Consultix NexG Dual Port High Power CW Transmitter Ordering Information

Mobile Technology is Changing at the Speed of Light, it's hard to keep up with the new DAS, 5G, Private Networks spectrums to be tested, we have the solution.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Consultix Safari CW NexG™ Transmitter is a portable high-power signal generator, engineered for field applications such as model tuning, candidate cell-site assessment now supporting existing and new Cellular, Public Safety, PCS, AWS, BRS, CBRS, and C-Band up to 30 watts.

The instrument comes in dual-port form. Each port covers a wide range of frequency bands to allow users to mix several bands from 600 MHz up to 4.2 GHz in one unit.

The field proven RF generator is easily operated via its built-in touch keypad & LCD display. The RF modules are characterized by their full protection against RF open/short and over-temperature.

Additionally, the full instrument is unique for its IP 65 protection rating against water and dust when the lid is closed during operation. The System is based on Consultix award winning WTX transmitter which achieved remarkable success globally and has been the preferable choice for hundreds of customers since 2011 due to its field-convenience, wide-band operation and cost-efficiency.

To find the exact configuration for your needs refer to our specifications chart on page two and three of the data-sheet.

Any questions or would like to do an evaluation, contact DAStronix P # 877-711-1757 or Sales@DAStronixusa.Com