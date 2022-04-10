Submit Release
ADVISORY – NORTHAMPTON COUNTY – TUESDAY – PennDOT, Bethlehem to Highlight Safety During National Work Zone Awareness Week

​On Tuesday, PennDOT District 5 will join with City of Bethlehem and safety partners to hold a media event urging motorists to slow down and pay attention in work zones during National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW). The week, which runs April 11-15, is designated to highlight the critical importance of safe driving through work zones. The theme of this year’s NWZAW is “Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down.”

The event will be held in an active City of Bethlehem work zone.

WHAT: PennDOT and City of Bethlehem to hold a news conference highlighting work zone safety. WHEN: Tuesday, April 12, 2022; 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM WHERE: The street adjacent to 259 East North Street Bethlehem, PA 18018

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov

