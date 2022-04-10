Suspect Sought in a Felony Assault Offense: 3900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Felony Assault offense that occurred on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the 3900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:39 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.