Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1002106
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 8, 2022 0817 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 15 at Repa Road, Underhill VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Israel Bushey
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 8, 2022, at approximately 0817 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was traveling west on VT RT 15 when he observed a vehicle traveling in front of him nearly get struck head on by a speeding (73 in a 50 mph zone) vehicle traveling east, that was overtaking another vehicle on a corner. The Trooper conducted a traffic stop on the speeding vehicle and identified the operator as Israel Bushey, 50, of Essex Junction. Bushey was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 28, 2022 at 0830 hours. Bushey was also issued a traffic ticket for “limitations on passing”.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 28, 2022 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Keith Cote
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston VT, 05495
Phone - 802-878-7111
Fax – 802-878-2742