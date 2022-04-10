Submit Release
News Search

There were 95 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,305 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1002106

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote                             

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: April 8, 2022 0817 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 15 at Repa Road, Underhill VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Israel Bushey                                             

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 8, 2022, at approximately 0817 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was traveling west on VT RT 15 when he observed a vehicle traveling in front of him nearly get struck head on by a speeding (73 in a 50 mph zone) vehicle traveling east, that was overtaking another vehicle on a corner. The Trooper conducted a traffic stop on the speeding vehicle and identified the operator as Israel Bushey, 50, of Essex Junction. Bushey was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 28, 2022 at 0830 hours.  Bushey was also issued a traffic ticket for “limitations on passing”.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 28, 2022 0830 hours            

COURT: Chittenden    

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.