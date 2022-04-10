Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1002106

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 8, 2022 0817 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 15 at Repa Road, Underhill VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Israel Bushey

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 8, 2022, at approximately 0817 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was traveling west on VT RT 15 when he observed a vehicle traveling in front of him nearly get struck head on by a speeding (73 in a 50 mph zone) vehicle traveling east, that was overtaking another vehicle on a corner. The Trooper conducted a traffic stop on the speeding vehicle and identified the operator as Israel Bushey, 50, of Essex Junction. Bushey was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 28, 2022 at 0830 hours. Bushey was also issued a traffic ticket for “limitations on passing”.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 28, 2022 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742