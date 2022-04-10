Submit Release
News Search

There were 94 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,310 in the last 365 days.

Update Williston Barracks/DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A1001838                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cote and Trooper Twamley

STATION: Williston                                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/27/22 0434

STREET: Rt 109

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cambridge Junction Road

WEATHER: Rain and snow mix   

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Calvin Houle

AGE: 23     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Altima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Compression fracture in back, lacerations to extremities.

HOSPITAL: Copley

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On March 27, 2022, at approximately 0434 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single car crash on Route 109 in Cambridge. The operator of the vehicle, Calvin Houle, 23, of Jeffersonville, was traveling east on Route 109 when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled into some trees. Houle was able to get himself out of his vehicle and was transported to Copley Hospital. Houle showed indications of alcohol impairment and was processed at the Hospital for driving under the influence. Houle’s arraignment date is pending the toxicology results.

 

****Update****

On April 9, 2022 Houle was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 1, 2022 at 1230 hours for DUI.

 

 

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 1, 2022 1230 hours.

COURT: Lamoille

 

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

You just read:

Update Williston Barracks/DUI Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.