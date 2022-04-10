Update Williston Barracks/DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1001838
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cote and Trooper Twamley
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 3/27/22 0434
STREET: Rt 109
TOWN: Cambridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cambridge Junction Road
WEATHER: Rain and snow mix
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Calvin Houle
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Altima
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Compression fracture in back, lacerations to extremities.
HOSPITAL: Copley
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On March 27, 2022, at approximately 0434 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single car crash on Route 109 in Cambridge. The operator of the vehicle, Calvin Houle, 23, of Jeffersonville, was traveling east on Route 109 when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled into some trees. Houle was able to get himself out of his vehicle and was transported to Copley Hospital. Houle showed indications of alcohol impairment and was processed at the Hospital for driving under the influence. Houle’s arraignment date is pending the toxicology results.
****Update****
On April 9, 2022 Houle was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 1, 2022 at 1230 hours for DUI.
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 1, 2022 1230 hours.
COURT: Lamoille
Trooper Keith Cote
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston VT, 05495
Phone - 802-878-7111
Fax – 802-878-2742