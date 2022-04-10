Update Williston Barracks/DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1001838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cote and Trooper Twamley

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 3/27/22 0434

STREET: Rt 109

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cambridge Junction Road

WEATHER: Rain and snow mix

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Calvin Houle

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Altima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Compression fracture in back, lacerations to extremities.

HOSPITAL: Copley

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On March 27, 2022, at approximately 0434 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single car crash on Route 109 in Cambridge. The operator of the vehicle, Calvin Houle, 23, of Jeffersonville, was traveling east on Route 109 when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled into some trees. Houle was able to get himself out of his vehicle and was transported to Copley Hospital. Houle showed indications of alcohol impairment and was processed at the Hospital for driving under the influence. Houle’s arraignment date is pending the toxicology results.

****Update****

On April 9, 2022 Houle was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 1, 2022 at 1230 hours for DUI.

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 1, 2022 1230 hours.

COURT: Lamoille

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742