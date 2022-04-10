Insurtech SingViva lands Partnership with Hey!LionCity to develop its digital insurance offering

Singviva taps on Hey!LionCity’s platform for overseas Chinese to expand its product and services to its insurtech ecosystem partners and stakeholders.

SingViva is delighted to partner Hey!Lioncity to serve the growing overseas Chinese community.” — Anthony Koh

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its recent partnership agreements in Malaysia, Singapore-based Insurtech SingViva announced partnerships with Hey!LionCity. Hey!LionCity is one of largest WeChat communities for overseas Chinese (those born in Mainland China) residing in Singapore and known for its close affinity to its members, serving the half-a-million strong population subgroup that prefers Chinese-language online mediums over English ones.As part of the collaboration effort, SingViva will be working with partners to structure insurance needs, product development, digital financial planning and hybrid advice model.“We are pleased to be collaborating with SingViva to build up our finance vertical”, Hey!LionCity’s CEO, SF Hu stated. “Their innovative approach, coupled with strong product development capabilities will deepen our targeted digital distribution.”SingViva Chairman and Co-founder Anthony Koh added, “SingViva is delighted to partner Hey!Lioncity to serve the growing overseas Chinese community. It hopes to leverage on its experience in working with digital platforms in the region to enhance the value propositions for digital community using Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to lower of administration costs for various stakeholders in the insurtech ecosystem via smart contracts.”About Hey!LionCityHey!LionCity is a multi-service lifestyle platform for overseas Chinese based in Singapore. Aggregating local groups, key opinion consumers (KOCs) and key opinion leaders (KOLs), it is anchoring on providing quality and tailored products, while serving its user community groups through a combinations of different social media ecosystems.About SingVivaSingViva is a deep tech company incorporating medical science and blockchain technologies into the Life & Health Insurance sector. Started in 2021, SingViva enable users and insurers to better understand health data and with access to SingViva Predictive Genetic Profiling to better serve their customers. Starting in 2021, SingViva enables users and insurers to better understand health data and access SingViva Predictive Genetic Profiling to serve their customers better and improving population health. SingViva is headquartered in Singapore. www.SingViva.com

SingViva partners with Hey! LionCity to develop its digital insurance offering