Nancy supports Palace call for house-to-house vaxx drive

Senator Nancy Binay expressed her support over the suggestion of Malacañang for the Department of Health to conduct house-to-house anti-COVID-19 vaccinations especially in the provinces.

"Sinusuportahan po natin ang mungkahi ng Malacañang na magkaroon ng house-to-house vaccination drive ang DOH lalo na sa mga probinsya," Binay said.

"Sa halip na masayang at mag-expire, dapat proactive po tayo para lalo pang mailapit ang bakuna sa komunidad," she added.

Binay made the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte, on his weekly taped "Talk to the People" briefing, suggested that COVID-19 vaccine doses that are nearing expiry can be used in a house-to-house drive.

According to the president, the doses in question are not excess orders but rather are unused doses due to vaccine hesitancy.

"Hindi po biro ang ginastos ng pamahalaan para lang magkaroon tayo ng supply ng bakuna. Siguro ay dapat change strategy po para labanan ang vaccine hesitancy. Pero ang unahin na po muna natin yung mga naka-schedule for boosters para fully covered na sila," Binay said.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Jose "Joey" Concepcion III had earlier warned that around 27 million vaccine doses will expire in three months if unused.

Meanwhile, acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar said the house-to-house vaccination suggestion of the president will depend on the outcome of the study of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.