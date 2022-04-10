World-renowned motivational speaker Dr. Delatorro McNeal is helping people build emotional resilience
He is helping organizations and individuals become more effective and productive in their lives.USA, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Delatorro McNeal, a world-renowned motivational speaker, and peak performance expert, will be seen on The Today Show on Monday, April 11th, 2022, as a Live in-studio guest expert. The Today Show is one of the most popular shows in the country. Dr. McNeal, who holds a CSP designation, has worked with Fortune 500 corporations, professional associations, entrepreneurs, and sports teams and has steered them towards achieving the best possible outcome in all areas of life.
A successful author of a book titled ‘Shift into a higher gear’ positioned as a must-read business book, Dr. McNeal has created a niche in almost every industry.
Talking about featuring on The Today Show, Dr. McNeal, author of eight published books, said, ‘I’m truly honoured to be a part of the show. It is one of the most viewed shows in the country, and I’m excited to participate.”
He further adds, “My main goal is to help people unleash their potential and achieve all the success in their life. Having delivered over 4000 presentations across the nation, I think all its takes to better yourself is consistency and determination. To become the best possible version of yourself, you must work on yourself daily,” The thought process is also reflected in Dr. McNeal’s philosophy of ‘Better Your Best by Getting 1% Better Every Day.
Dr. McNeal has been awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for his incredible work over two decades in the personal development industry. One of the distinguishing features of his speech is an interactive approach that connects with each of the attendees. His speeches are regarded as powerful, eye-opening, and motivational infusing attendees to apply his framework and work towards improving their lives.
He has also founded Platinum Performance Global, LLC, a Training & Development company that focuses on peak performance, leadership, team building & productivity improvement.
Dr. McNeal’s professional achievements
• One of the Youngest Honorees and Recipients for the National Speaker Association’s CSP Designation
• Featured on major media platforms such as CBS, FOX, ABC, NBC, BET, TBN, Daystar, and Oxygen
• Holds a Master’s Degree in Instructional Systems Design and an Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy and Humane Letters from Trinity Christian University’s
Business Honors Program.
• He is also the Executive Producer and Star of the world’s first Business Reality TV Show, based on public speaking, called “THE KEYNOTE.”
• He was the opening Keynote Speaker for Toastmasters World Convention in Canada in 2017
• Visionary & Founder of the Monetize Your Message 5-Day Challenge for Speakers and Professionals https://www.monetizeyourmessagechallenge.com/mym-ordernow
Website: www.Delatorro.com
www.ShiftIntoAHigherGear.com
Address: 1936 Bruce B Downs Blvd.
Suite #313
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
USA
Gina Falco - Executive Assistant
Platinum Performance Global, LLC
Gina@Delatorro.com