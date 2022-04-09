New Haven Barracks / C-DLS, VCOR, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5001008

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz and Tpr. Mae Murdock

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: April 9, 2022 / 1038 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spaulding Rd., Panton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions, Criminal DLS, Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Brian Sheldon

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a citizen dispute on Spaulding Road in the Town of Panton. During the course of the investigation it was learned Brian Sheldon had trespassed onto property that he was ordered not to. Additionally, Brian operated a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended Vermont license and violated conditions of release not to drive. Brian was placed under arrest and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. The Honorable court was contacted and Brian was issued conditions of release, and ordered to be held on $200.00 bail. Brian was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 11, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer for the charges. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 11, 2022 / 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.