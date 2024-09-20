St. Albans Barracks // Multiple Charges following investigation into incidents in Grand Isle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2006621 & 24A2006717
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: Several Incidents between August 6 and September 19, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT. 2, Grand Isle
VIOLATION: Stalking, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal Threatening, Negligent Operation and Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: John W. Wright
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
VICTIM: Catharine and Douglas Larson
AGE: 59 and 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 15, 2024, Vermont State Police began an investigation into several incidents involving neighbors John Wright and Catharine and Douglas Larson. Investigation determined that on several occasions within the above noted time period, Wright engaged in threatening behavior toward the Larsons and intentionally destroyed plants flowers and shrubs on their property.
During the early morning hours of September 19, 2024, Wright was alleged to have followed Douglas Larson after Mr. Larson left his residence in his vehicle. Wright aggressively followed Mr. Larson from Grand Isle to Colchester. During that time, he's alleged to have driven his vehicle in an aggressive and reckless manner.
Wright was arrested at his residence by DMV Officers on 09/20/2024 following an unrelated criminal investigation / search warrant. At that time, he was issued a citation for the above violations.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/24 @ 0830
COURT: Grand Isle
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
