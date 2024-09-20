St. Albans Barracks // Multiple Charges following investigation into incidents in Grand Isle

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2006621 & 24A2006717

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: Several Incidents between August 6 and September 19, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT. 2, Grand Isle

VIOLATION: Stalking, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal Threatening, Negligent Operation and Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: John W. Wright

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

VICTIM: Catharine and Douglas Larson

AGE: 59 and 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 15, 2024, Vermont State Police began an investigation into several incidents involving neighbors John Wright and Catharine and Douglas Larson. Investigation determined that on several occasions within the above noted time period, Wright engaged in threatening behavior toward the Larsons and intentionally destroyed plants flowers and shrubs on their property.

During the early morning hours of September 19, 2024, Wright was alleged to have followed Douglas Larson after Mr. Larson left his residence in his vehicle. Wright aggressively followed Mr. Larson from Grand Isle to Colchester. During that time, he's alleged to have driven his vehicle in an aggressive and reckless manner.

Wright was arrested at his residence by DMV Officers on 09/20/2024 following an unrelated criminal investigation / search warrant. At that time, he was issued a citation for the above violations.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/24 @ 0830

COURT: Grand Isle

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE