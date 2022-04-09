Westminster Barracks / VCR
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1001289
TROOPER: Nathan Jensen
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: March 1, 2022 at approximately 4:21 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, Exit 3 Southbound Off Ramp
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Shaquaran Holcomb
AGE: 41
TOWN: Brattleboro
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, troopers from the Westminster barracks responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the Interstate 91 Exit 3 Off Ramp in the Town of Brattleboro. Troopers made contact with Shaquaran Holcomb on scene and investigation revealed that he violated his conditions of release. Holcomb was issued a citation to answer to the charge on April 26, 2022.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/26/2022 at 1:00 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N