Westminster Barracks / VCR

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1001289

TROOPER: Nathan Jensen

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: March 1, 2022 at approximately 4:21 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, Exit 3 Southbound Off Ramp

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Shaquaran Holcomb

AGE: 41

TOWN: Brattleboro

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, troopers from the Westminster barracks responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the Interstate 91 Exit 3 Off Ramp in the Town of Brattleboro. Troopers made contact with Shaquaran Holcomb on scene and investigation revealed that he violated his conditions of release. Holcomb was issued a citation to answer to the charge on April 26, 2022.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/26/2022 at 1:00 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N