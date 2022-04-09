Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / VCR

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B1001289

TROOPER: Nathan Jensen                       

STATION: VSP Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: March 1, 2022 at approximately 4:21 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, Exit 3 Southbound Off Ramp

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Shaquaran Holcomb                                         

AGE: 41

TOWN: Brattleboro

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, troopers from the Westminster barracks responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the Interstate 91 Exit 3 Off Ramp in the Town of Brattleboro. Troopers made contact with Shaquaran Holcomb on scene and investigation revealed that he violated his conditions of release. Holcomb was issued a citation to answer to the charge on April 26, 2022.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/26/2022 at 1:00 PM      

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

