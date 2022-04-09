AUSTRALIAN INSPIRED NEW YORK CITY BASED WATTLE CAFE RELAUNCHES ITS FIDI LOCATION
Eating Healthy Should be a Way of Life
Food is more than just something we consume but rather needs to be recognized as supportive of a longer and healthier life. I believe eating well needs to be a way of life rather than seen as a diet”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — The Women Owned, Australian-inspired wellness brand known for creating food with simple whole ingredients, Wattle Cafe FIDI, is relaunching it’s 19 Rector Street location. Our store is managed by our dedicated Manager, Eric, and we have created an amazing coffee program which will elevate our health focused food menu.
After taking over the space from another iconic Australian brand, Boundless Plains, Wattle Cafe has moved into its new home with an expanded food menu. It is our aim to maintain a space that invites locals in for food and coffee, made only from healthy whole ingredients. The majority of our suppliers are local, many of whom are also women owned businesses.
As a brand that takes inspiration from our founders Australian roots, our food is prepared from simple whole ingredients. The Wattle mission is to nurture, so we have worked to create a menu that shines a light on those ingredients. No dish is made with more than a handful of ingredients and each can be easily recognised. Some of the amazing ingredients we use include Maca Root, Cacao, Blue Algae, Turmeric, Nuts, and Acai. Oh and did we mention we only use Organic Maple Syrup.
For more information on products to purchase and learn more about Wattle Cafe, please visit www.wattlecafe.com.
About Wattle Cafe
Founded by Australian Ana Ivkosic, a former International banker turned health coach, the mission at Wattle is to make simple wholesome food inspired by Australian roots, that is accessible to the community. Cafe locations: 9 Rector St, New York, 519 3rd Ave, New York, and 351 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City. Some of Wattle's favorite snack items can also be purchased online at https://www.wattlecafe.com. Wattle Cafe is a woman-owned migrant lead business local business that began in NYC in 2017.
