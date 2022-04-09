St Albans Barracks / Fire Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2001701

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Clark Lombardi

STATION: ST Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: April 8, 2022

LOCATION: 144 Hog Island Rd in Swanton, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Roy Bockus

AGE:54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 8, 2022, at approximately 2:05 am the Swanton Fire Department received a report of a fire located at 144 Hog Island Rd in Swanton. The Swanton Fire Department responded to the location and observed a camper trailer to be fully engulfed in flames. Fire suppression efforts were conducted. The camper was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

As part of Swanton Fire Lieutenant Kesy Jaring’s assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

FEIU members responded to Swanton and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious. The camper trailer sustained extensive damage from fire, heat, and smoke. An accurate damaged estimate is not available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the St Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop A – East

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

Office: (802) 334-8881

Fax: (802) 334-4739

Email: Clark.Lombardi@vermont.gov