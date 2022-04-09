Route 88 Closed Due to a Landslide

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a portion of Route 88 located in California Borough, Washington County has been closed due to a landslide. The closure is located between Mechanic Street and Highpoint Drive.

In the interest of public safety, the department will keep the roadway closed until further notice. Motorists should seek alternate routes. Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joel Morris, 724-323-7074 or joelmorris@pa.gov

