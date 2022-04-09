Host Antonio Soave with Director of Photography Rogelio Navarro in Mexico City

MGES “Teams” with Local Non-Profit to Spread Peace through Soccer Around the World: Programs Airing on Saturdays on KMCI in Kansas City and Beyond

We would like to continue to advocate for peace and peace-building mechanisms throughout the entire Middle East North Africa area – the MENA Region.

Kansas City, Kansas—April 7, 2022: MGES, a high technology provider of unique and advanced energy solutions nationwide and internationally, is “teaming” with the Kansas City-based global non-profit foundation known as “The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer.” Together, MGES and The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer will advance “soccer peace initiatives” at home in the U.S. and around the world. Two upcoming humanitarian projects are slated for Morocco and Ukraine. Regarding the country of Morocco, MGES is supporting the Global Foundation with its “Moroccan Voices” initiatives to advocate for peace by using soccer as a tool. At the same time, this project helps to promulgate and transmit the importance of non-violence and anti-radicalization in various challenged communities worldwide.

Mitch Waldberg, the CEO of MGES, says: “Our first goal is to help spread peace around the world, especially in view of the tragedy in Ukraine. That’s one of the reasons that we are joining with The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer. Additionally, we would like to continue to advocate for peace and peace-building mechanisms throughout the entire Middle East North Africa area – the MENA Region – as well.”

The Moroccan Voices initiative and the Ukraine project will be promoted via the airing and television broadcast of “The Soccer Academy” on consecutive Saturday afternoons on KMCI “The Spot” in metro Kansas City (channel 38 in the Kansas City area). “The Soccer Academy” television show, co-produced with The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, will appear on KMCI on Saturday afternoons at 1:00 p.m. central time in the United States. For more information about MGES, log onto: www.mg-es.com. To access “The Soccer Academy,” viewers are encouraged to visit the website at www.SoccerAcademy.tv and to sign up for the free YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFmoEY0Zow9F4Tk9_5quHmw/videos.

The Moroccan Voices project can be viewed via the following web link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmAPvZrtQy0 while the Ukraine initiative is accessible at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4Dw2nbuKZ0. The distributor for “The Soccer Academy” is TVS (www.tvsco.com).

