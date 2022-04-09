New BA.2 COVID Variant & Beyond, MGES Advocates Nano Filters for Airport Terminals & Hospitals Alike

The number of air changes, as well as the quality of filters and non-harmful disinfecting sprays, can help airport authorities a great deal.

Considering the New BA.2 COVID Variant & Beyond, MGES Advocates Nano Filters for Airport Terminals & Hospitals Alike

Kansas City, Kansas—April 9, 2022: The advanced technology energy company, MGES, LLC in Kansas City, Kansas, has tracked the BA.2 COVID variant that is emerging in the U.S. and across the world. In view of the rapidly spreading virus, MGES strongly urges airports and hospitals to actively engage in mitigation strategies that involve and include the usage of enhanced air filtration systems that feature nanoparticle technology. The reason for the push and the advocacy on the part of MGES is that nano technology is particularly and especially efficacious in fighting COVID-19 and its variants (as well as numerous other viruses and harmful pathogens).

Prior to the pandemic, there were 106,849 flights per day. In 2019 alone, there were 4.5 billion passengers that took 42 million flights on a worldwide basis. Those numbers are expected to be repeated by the summer or fall of 2022. According to MGES’ CEO, Mitch Waldberg: “The number of air changes, as well as the quality of filters and non-harmful disinfecting sprays, can help airport authorities a great deal. That is why it is so important for airports to have a comprehensive approach in place to combat the spread of disease as we move forward in time.”

Furthermore, the Airports Council says:

Improving airport facility indoor environments to reduce the spread of disease can support the health of Airport passengers and employees and reassure building occupants that the Airport has taken industry recommended measures to improved building occupant health, comfort and safety. Airport heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems can play a vital role in reducing airborne transmission risks of COVID-19 and other pathogens.

That same report goes on to cite ASHRAE as well:

ASHRAE’s statement on airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2/COVID-12

“Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 through the air is sufficiently likely that airborne exposure to the virus should be controlled. Changes to building operations, including the operation of heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning systems, can reduce airborne exposure.”

It’s also important for us to distinguish between the quality of air on a plane versus the quality of air in any given airport terminal. The two are obviously different, they handle different loads, different sorts of people, and so on.

What’s so special about nanoparticles? The National Library of Medicine and the NIH say this about these nanoparticle filters:

The average size of the novel corona virus (COVID-19) is 100 nm and there is no standard or special filter suitable for this virus. The nanoparticle-coated airborne filter is a suitable technique in this regard. While the efficiency of this type of filters still needs to be enhanced, new developed nanofiber filters are proposed. Most recently, the charged nanofiber filters of sizes below 100 nm are developed and provide an efficient viral filtration and inactivation.

Many diseases are caused by very small nonliving particles, which have an infectious pathogenic effect and able to damage organs, tissues, and cells of the mammals and humans and even led to death …

Due to this pandemic, the need for efficient filtration increased strongly.

Located in the Kansas City area, MGES appears to have a very attractive and efficacious “2-in1” nanoparticle air filtration and LED panel system that is both cost effective and easy to install. MGES is also a leader in zero-energy natural gas generation, as well as solar microgrid technology and LED lighting. For more, go to www.mg-es.com

