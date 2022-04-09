K-Syran ‘2 People’ Tour Dates Announced

K-Syran - Singer K-Syran - Actress K-Syran - Human Rights Campaigner

A trained actress at RADA & GUILDHALL SCHOOL OF MUSIC & DRAMA , her career knows no bounds, with previous musical collaborations including Blue and Sugarbabes

Her energetic and versatile live performances as well as an exquisite dress sense, K-Syran continues to amaze fans with her upbeat and infectious style.” — Infinity Records