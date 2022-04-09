Submit Release
VPS Securities remains market leader

VIETNAM, April 9 -  

The market share of securities companies by quarter. — Photo cafef.vn

HCM CITY —  VPS Securities remained the top brokerage in the first quarter with a 17.9 per cent market share, according to data released by the HCM Stock Exchange.

SSI Securities Corporation and VNDirect Securities Corporation were in second and third places with market shares of 9.66 per cent and 8.01 per cent. 

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Company’s  market share fell to 5.24 per cent, and it thus lost fourth place to Techcombank Securities JSC (5.56 per cent).

Mirae Asset’s market share continued to rise, reaching 5.01 per cent and sixth place.

The rest of the top 10 brokerage securities companies on HOSE were made up by MB Securities, Viet Capital Securities Company, KIS VietnamSecurities, and FPT Securities.

The VN-Index ending the first quarter at 1,492.15 points, up 25.24 per cent from a year earlier. The average trading volume and value during the quarter were 801.18 million shares and  VNĐ25.908 trillion (US$1.14 billion), up 23 per cent  and 67 per cent year-on-year. —  VNS

 

 

 

