Cyber attacks on the rise

VIETNAM, April 9 - Cyber attacks on information systems in Việt Nam in the context of agencies and units strongly promote digital transformation. — Illustrative photo of vtv.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Authority of Information Security, Ministry of Information and Communications reported more than 3,000 cyberattacks on systems in Việt Nam in the first three months of this year.

Statistics show a growing trend of cyber-attack incidents on information systems in Việt Nam in the context of agencies and units strongly promoting digital transformation.

The Authority of Information Security has recorded, warned and given guidance on handling more than 9,700 cyberattacks that led to problems with information systems in Việt Nam last year, increasing 42.4 per cent compared to 2020.

Hackers have used many sophisticated tricks to steal bank accounts, social networks, and user information in the first three months of the year.

To respond to cyberattacks, one of the solutions recommended by cyber security experts is that units and organisations need to deploy synchronous, multi-layered security systems.

On phishing websites with the same interface as websites of banks and financial institutions, if entering account information, password and OTP code, users would give access rights to their accounts and lose money.

Malware attacks in Việt Nam have also skyrocketed. Hackers often exploit holes in the information technology systems of businesses, thereby penetrating, encrypting data, and then extorting money.

Much data has been sold by hackers online, including specific types of data and business secrets. Using unlicensed software and accessing unsafe data files or links also quickly spread malicious code.

"We must be aware that information security is now a key issue, an integral factor in digital transformation. We must ensure the totality of technology, people, and processes. How to ensure information security is always a key area in every business," said Lê Công Phú, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam Cybersecurity Emergency Response Teams.

In digital transformation, information technology development always goes hand in hand with cyber security. According to experts, human resources also needed to be focused on instead of just looking at technological solutions and information security.

Raising user awareness about safe internet use will be the best way to limit risks from cyberspace. — VNS