Jeff Hays Films Features Lee Richter in “Millionaire Within Her” Documentary
Jeff Hays Films Features Lee Richter in “Millionaire Within Her” Documentary. The documentary features female global leaders in a 9-episode documentary.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Lee Richter, CEO of Richter Communications & Design Group and the Global Leaders Collective, is featured in a 9-episode documentary called the ‘Millionaire Within Her,’ produced by Jeff Hays Films and hosted by Kristi Frank. The documentary features female global leaders, including Lee Richter - CEO and multi award-winning global leader, Forbes Business Council member, business innovator and a visionary recognized by the San Francisco Business Times as one of their Top 100 Women Business Leaders.
Jeff Hays, an award-winning filmmaker and TV producer, who gained national attention since the 2004 release of Fahrenhype 9/11 - a documentary that focused on the perspective of surviving family members of 9/11 victims and was short-listed for an Academy Award, is a producer of the Millionaire Within Her documentary. The documentary features world’s leading female public figures, and among them is Lee Richter, who graciously accepted the invitation to be featured in the “Millionaire Within Her” documentary.
For the first time, on an unprecedented scale, the world's leading female public figures come together to openly display what they know by sharing experiences in the business world, emotional struggles endured as well as what they learned and what other women need to know when climbing up the ladder to success. Women account for more of the total household wealth in the United States. By the year 2030, women may control a full two-thirds of the nation’s wealth.
Richter has a strong track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors, while being a female global leader. For more than 25 years, she has launched a dozen successful businesses in the financial, education and lifestyle sectors. Her unique vision and drive revolutionizes business as her companies produce hundreds of jobs, educate tens of thousands of people and make millions in revenue. She’s a multifaceted woman of success; Richter is also a producer at Abundance Studios™ and the founder of NFTsWithLee.com.
The documentary empowers women of all ages to persevere in the business world regardless of social or economic circumstances. Featuring fearless women from around the world, such as Richter, The Millionaire Within Her documentary highlights stories of collaboration, creativity, intuition, nurturing, strength, trailblazing, and wisdom.
Kristi Frank, the host of the “Millionaire Within Her” documentary, encourages aspiring female entrepreneurs to sign up for the free nine-episode series, “If you have any interest in smashing old beliefs and paradigms for you, for your daughters, for your daughter's daughters, I ask you to put everything you know aside and take a short journey to discover that there's an army of women waiting to help you,” Frank said,
For more information about the documentary and to access it directly, please visit www.GoAskLee.com/movie
About Lee Richter:
Lee Richter is an award-winning business innovator and global visionary recognized recently by the San Francisco Business Times as one of their Top 100 Women Business Leaders for the seventh year running. In addition, she has been featured on the list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area for the past two years.
As the CEO of multiple companies, a #1 best-selling author, an Abundance Studios™ Producer, and a member of the Forbes Business Council, Lee’s passion is to connect with innovative leaders making a global impact. As an entrepreneur since the 1990s, Lee has built and sold several multi-million-dollar companies. Lee loves collaborating and creating value in the global marketplace. For more information, visit GoAskLee.com
