Lee Richter Nominated For The Mother Of The Year Award
OAKLAND, CA, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee Richter, Wife, Mother, CEO, Entrepreneur and Thought Leader was nominated to represent California as Mother of The Year for 2021/2022 with American Mother’s, Inc.
“It is truly an honor to be nominated for this amazing award and I am grateful to be considered!” Richter said of her nomination. “Being a parent is my absolute favorite thing to do. Nothing brings me more joy than pouring love into my daughter and seeing her blossom into an amazing young lady.”
After surviving a near-fatal car accident in 2001, Richter learned how to walk again and she rebuilt her life physically, emotionally and spiritually. By the time she and her husband, Dr. Gary Richter, adopted their daughter Abbey as a newborn in 2004, Richter was an up-and-coming business leader in public relations and marketing while growing and managing an award-winning veterinary hospital. As Abbey grew, her mom encouraged her to write books and to share stories of pets who have been adopted. With some guidance, Abbey wrote four Amazon bestsellers and presented two TedX talks before she was out of middle school. Abbey is now a thriving 17-year-old beautiful young woman, applying to colleges, publishing in another book, and has spent time this summer as CEO of MyFirstSale.com, a company dedicated to helping kids to learn to be entrepreneurial.
“Lee truly deserves to receive this award and I’m proud to support her in this nomination, said Michelle Berkeley. “Being able to witness firsthand how Lee steers and helps Abbey navigate through these stages and challenges in young adulthood is such an honor. It gives me inspiration to guide my own child in the same manner and imprint the same parenting styles.”
For more than 85 years, American Mothers Inc. has recognized mothers across the United States and its five territories with the historic honor of the Mother of the Year award. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) is a non-profit organization focused on harnessing the power of maternal energy to make a positive impact in the world. The first Mother of the Year award was presented in 1935 under the leadership of Sara Delano Roosevelt, Honorary Chairman of the American Mothers Committee of the Golden Rule Foundation. The award was presented to Lucy Keen Johnson from Georgia, a widowed mother of five and Dean of Women at Wesleyan College. The recognition of an “admirable” mother was made to provide an inspiration to the nation who would represent a mother’s unconditional love, inner strength, and courage.
Many outstanding individuals throughout America have served as officers, leaders, supporters and award recipients of this organization such as Sarah Delano Roosevelt, J.C. Penney, First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, Norman Vincent Peale, Congresswoman Lindy Boggs, Phyllis Marriott, and Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Nominations for Mother of the Year are open from Mothers Day thru September 15th each year. After all nominations and portfolios are received, one mother is selected to represent each state to be honored at the National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. which is typically held in the Spring before Mother's Day.
To learn more about Lee Richter, please visit her website at www.goasklee.com.
Lee Richter
