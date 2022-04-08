Việt Nam calls for immediate ceasefire, dialogue to settle Ukraine-Russia conflict

VIETNAM, April 8 -

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam calls on all related parties in the Russia-Ukraine conflict to reduce tension, apply a ceasefire, and resume dialogue in order to seek long-term solutions to differences while taking into account the legitimate rights and interests of relevant parties.

The statement was made by Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), at the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Thursday.

Addressing the session, Ambassador Giang reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent stance on the settlement of international disputes through peaceful measures in line with the UN Charter and international law and the principle of respecting states’ independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, not interfering in countries’ internal affairs and not to use force in international relations.

He said Việt Nam had been closely following the developments in Ukraine and highlighted Việt Nam’s concern about the impacts of the war in Ukraine on civilians and the information of “great losses of life” among innocent civilians in recent days.

"Việt Nam opposes and condemns all forms of attacking civilians and violations of international laws, humanitarian and human rights laws," he stressed, underscoring the need to verify and examine recent information in a transparent, open and objective manner with the cooperation of all relevant parties.

“We have reiterated time and time again that it is imperative to immediately cease the use of forces to avoid further civilian casualties and losses, as well as damages to civilian infrastructure,” he said, adding that the ongoing Ukraine conflict, if not resolved expeditiously and peacefully, would continue to affect the entire world and have a spillover effect now seen across regions.

“We are therefore convinced that the only way forward is to de-escalate tensions, resume dialogues and negotiations through all channels with a view to achieving a long-term solution that takes into consideration the interests and concerns of all parties, in accordance with international laws. There is no viable alternative,” Giang noted.

The Vietnamese representative also underlined Việt Nam’s viewpoint that all discussions and decisions by international agencies and organisations must be based on impartial, verified and transparent information, with the cooperation of stakeholders and consultation with countries.

The UN and the international community should continue to encourage and create favourable conditions for efforts to hold dialogue and diplomatic negotiations among relevant parties to seek peaceful and comprehensive solutions.

At the session, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that suspended Russia’s membership in the Human Rights Council with 93 votes in favour, 24 against, and 58 abstentions.

After the adoption of the resolution, the Russian representative said that his country had decided to terminate its membership in the 47-member council before the end of its term. — VNS