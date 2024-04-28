Việt Nam, Germany eye stronger legal, judicial cooperation

VIETNAM, April 28 - BERLIN A working delegation from the Ministry of Justice led by Deputy Minister Mai Lương Khôi paid a working trip to Germany recently in the framework of Việt Nam – Germany legal and judicial cooperation under the joint statement signed in 2008.

At a working session with the Federal Ministry of Justice, Khôi and Parliamentary State Secretary at the ministry Benjamin Strasser reviewed the cooperative activities between the legal and judicial partners of Việt Nam and Germany under the cooperative programme during 2022-2025.

Regarding the cooperative plan in 2024, the two ministries will join hands to roll out specific and effective activities, including enhancing capacity for legal officials, judicial training and digital transformation in the field.

Strasser spoke highly of the achievements that both sides have attained, and said his ministry will continue coordination with the Vietnamese side to fully carry out cooperative activities in 2024, and work with the German Academic Exchange Service to support high-quality human resources training at the German Law Centre established at the Hà Nội University of Law.

Meanwhile, General Director of the German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation (IRZ) Alexandra Albert affirmed continued support for the Vietnamese ministry in learning international experience in relevant areas.

Deputy Minister Khôi also had a meeting with Minister of Justice of Hessen State Christian Heinz, during which the two sides agreed to continue implementing their Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two ministries in November 2022.

At the event, experts from the German side shared experience in building and carrying out the state’s e-justice programme with the Vietnamese ministry.

At a working session with vice chairman of Hessen state parliament’s legal commission Frederick Bouffier, Khôi briefed the host on the cooperative results in the legal between Hessen and Việt Nam.

Bouffier, for his part, affirmed legal cooperation is important, which contributed to the cooperation between the two countries.

President of the World University Service of Germany Kambiz Ghawami suggested both sides organise workshops to share experience of German and Hessen state in law enforcement and digital transformation in legal and judicial fields as the two countries are celebrating their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

During the trip, the Vietnamese justice ministry delegation also had working session with officials of the German Federal Chamber of Notaries (Bnotk), the Federal association of German, Mitte district court and Wiesbaden district court, the Vietnamese Embassy in Berlin and the General Consulate in Frankfurt. VNS