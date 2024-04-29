April 30, 1974 victory a brilliant milestone, source of support for other nations: expert

VIETNAM, April 29 - HAVANA — The date Apil 30, 1975 was not only a brilliant milestone in the history of Việt Nam but also a source of support for other nations to fight against colonialism and regain national independence, said Dr. Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez, one of leading researchers on Việt Nam in Latin America.

In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, the senior researcher at the Cuban Centre for International Policy Research (CIPI) emphasised the significance of the great victory on April 30, 1975 to Việt Nam and the world.

He said that the victory, which led to national reunification, reflected the persistency and unyieldingness of President Hồ Chí Minh and the Vietnamese people. It was an iron affirmation that there is only one Việt Nam and also paved the way towards socialism nationwide.

He described Việt Nam as a lighthouse of hope for the world and a steel rampart against imperialism, noting its victory proved that a nation with unanimity and resolution is indivisible.

After the reunification, Việt Nam continued facing countless difficulties and challenges. Thanks to the clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the change of mindset appropriate to the new context, from one of the 15 poorest countries in the world in 1980 - 1981, Việt Nam is now among the 15 most dynamic and the fastest-growing countries, and aims to become a developed nation by 2045, Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez said.

Highlighting Việt Nam’s achievements in all socio-economic areas, the researcher perceived that its experiences and foreign policy provide a lesson for the world, especially amid the complex international relations at present.

With the stance of being a friend with all countries, Việt Nam is an example for not only the countries in the southern hemisphere but powerful nations as well, he said, considering the “bamboo diplomacy” policy as a crucial factor of its successful integration into the world.

Unity, peace, and stability have helped turn Việt Nam from a recipient of foreign aid into a country able to assist others, and from a country just receiving foreign investment into a foreign investor in other countries, Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez went on.

He expressed his belief that Việt Nam will continue enhancing its great national solidarity to move forwards on the path of building a new society. — VNS