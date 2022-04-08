QTSAS amends application manual and assessment criteria for catering sector

MACAU, April 8 - As the Macao SAR’s Law No. 8/2021 on the Operation of Hotel Establishments came into effect in 2022, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) made ensuing adjustments to the rules of enforcement and award mechanism of the “Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme” (“QTSAS” or the “Scheme”) for the catering sector. The application manual and assessment criteria were amended accordingly.

Reclassification of catering sector

Under the adjusted rules of enforcement, QTSAS now groups catering businesses into four applicable subcategories, namely “Restaurant (hotel)”, “Restaurant (non-hotel)”, “Food and Beverage Establishment” and “Simple Dining Establishment”. The “Special Theme Award” is newly available in the award mechanism while some of the existing accolades are renamed.

Owing to the pandemic situation, the Office suspended QTSAS’s application program for the catering sector in 2022. The assessment and conferment of the new award will begin only after the Scheme resumes full operation. The public can browse Macao Tourism Industry Net: https://industry.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/page/content.php?page_id=237 for QTSAS’s latest application manual and assessment criteria adjusted for the catering sector.

Contingency arrangements under the pandemic

In view of the pandemic situation, MGTO is implementing its contingency arrangements for QTSAS this year as follows. QTSAS will not process new applications from the catering sector in 2022. Supervision and appraisal, however, will be conducted upon accredited catering businesses according to the adjusted assessment criteria this year. On the other hand, the Scheme halted submission of applications and assessment for travel agencies in 2022, but pertinent accreditations remain valid for awarded merchants. As for the retail sector, MGTO will continue its collaboration with Consumer Council, which brings together QTSAS and the Certified Shop Scheme.

MGTO will carry on QTSAS to support the trade’s advancement of tourism service quality overall, while encouraging members of the tourism and related industries to join hands in offering excellent trip experiences, aligned with Macao’s development into a world centre of tourism and leisure.