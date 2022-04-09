Memphis Woman Arrested, Charged in Tenncare Scheme

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis woman accused of scheming to receive more than a million dollars from TennCare.

In March, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began investigating allegations of fraud involving a care facility in Memphis. During the investigation, it was determined June A. Winston, the facility’s executive director, was responsible for illegally obtaining payments from TennCare by forging the signature of a licensed professional who previously worked at the facility.

Today, with the assistance of the Memphis Police Department, TBI agents arrested Winston (DOB: 10/21/57). She was booked into Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility on charges of Theft of Property ($250,000 or more), TennCare Fraud (under $60,000), and Forgery ($250,000 or more). She was released on her own recognizance.

The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,879,772.50 for federal Fiscal Year 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,293,257.00 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, is funded by the State of Tennessee.