RFI2-Request for Innovative Ideas in Over-The-Counter (OTC) Antigen Test

The Department of General Services, in collaboration with the Department of Public Health, is releasing a Request for Innovative Ideas (RFI2) to pursue a public-private partnership with a test manufacturer to disrupt the testing market to drive down the costs of at-home tests while securing a reliable and timely supply chain for California and leveraging existing state assets.

View the RFI2 solicitation for Over-the-Counter (OTC) Antigen Tests on Cal eProcure.