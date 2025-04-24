Submit Release
Now Available: CYBHI Mental Health Awareness Month Digital Toolkit

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The Children Youth and Behavioral Health Initiative invites you to use and share its Mental Health Awareness Month toolkit which includes free resources like social posts, printable resources via Live Beyond, Take Space to Pause, Never a Bother campaigns and free mental health support digital apps.

Find #onething to support your mental health.

