Route 201 Fayette City Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 201 (Fayette City Road) between Brownsville Road and Cook Street/Navaho Hollow Road in Washington Township, Fayette County. The roadway is anticipated to close Tuesday, April 12 at 7:00 a.m. and reopen on Wednesday, April 13 at 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to replace a pipe on Route 201 just north of the Brownsville Road intersection.

Local traffic will be maintained up to the work zone. Through traffic will be detoured.

The posted car detour will utilize Redstone Church Road and Navaho Hollow Road/Cook Street.

The posted truck detour will utilize Route 51 and Interstate 70.

PennDOT Crews will be performing the work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #