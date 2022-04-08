Submit Release
Route 30 Long-term Closure Begins April 13 in Beaver County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of Route 30 in Greene Township, Beaver County will begin Wednesday, April 13 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, Route 30 will close to traffic in both directions between West Virginia and Route 168 continuously through late September. Crews will conduct roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, sign upgrades, pavement marking installation and other miscellaneous construction activities. All traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

West of the Closure

  • Take westbound Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) through West Virginia

  • Continue on Route 30 onto the Jennings Randolph Bridge across the Ohio River into Ohio

  • Take the Route 39 East exit toward Midland

  • Follow Route 39 (Pennsylvania Avenue) eastbound into Pennsylvania

  • Route 39 becomes Route 68

  • From eastbound Route 68, take the ramp to Route 168 South toward Shippingport/Hookstown

  • Follow Route 168 back to Route 30

  • End detour

East of the Closure

  • From Route 30, take Route 168 northbound

  • Take the ramp toward Route 68 West/Route 168 North toward Midland

  • Follow Route 68 westbound into Ohio

  • Route 68 becomes Route 39

  • Take the ramp to Route 30 East toward Pittsburgh

  • Continue on Route 30 onto the Jennings Randolph Bridge across the Ohio River into West Virginia

  • Follow Route 30 eastbound through West Virginia back to Pennsylvania

  • End detour

The work is part of the $8.45 million Route 30 improvement project. Additional work includes milling and resurfacing, slope stabilization, and a left-hand turn lane installation. The prime contractor is Mele & Mele & Sons, Inc. The overall project is expected to conclude in mid-October 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

