Nighttime Lane Restrictions Planned on I-83 Near Harrisburg in Dauphin County

​Harrisburg, PA –Nighttime lane restrictions are expected to begin next week on northbound and southbound Interstate 83 near Harrisburg. A contractor is scheduled to install raised pavement markers and seal concrete joints on I-81 from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed during nighttime hours next week from Sunday, April 10, through Thursday April 14, and the following week from Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 22.

There will be lane restrictions during work hours. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

