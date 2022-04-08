Route 108 Harlansburg Road Lane Restrictions Next Week in Hickory Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is single-lane restrictions on Route 108 (Harlansburg Road) in Hickory Township, Lawrence County will begin Monday, April 11 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic and short-term traffic stoppages will occur on Route 108 near Hawthorne Street weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, April 15. Crews will conduct a microgravity study. Crews from Gannett Fleming, Inc. will conduct the work.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

