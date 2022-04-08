Monroe County: PA 611 Closed in Delaware Water Gap

​

County: Monroe Municipality: Delaware Water Gap Borough and Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive Between: Mountain Road/Waring Drive and Slateford Road Type of restriction: 24-hour Restriction: PA 611 was closed last night due to a slope and retaining wall washout caused by recent heavy rain. Traffic is being detoured on PA 512, PA 33, US 209, Interstate 80, and Business Route 209.

This section of PA 611 will remain closed until further notice.

