GFP-NASP 2022 Tournament Crowns Champions

April 6, 2022

PIERRE S.D. – Young archers from across South Dakota gathered at Black Hills State University in Spearfish on April 1 to claim top honors in the 2022 National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Bullseye and 3D Tournament. NASP in South Dakota is sponsored by South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP).

Top individuals and teams in the Elementary, Middle School, and High School Divisions received trophies and overall top individual scores were awarded customized bows supplied by GFP. The top ten male and female archers in each division of the Bullseye tournament qualify for the national NASP Tournament. The top team in each division will also qualify for the national tournament.

To view full results for both individuals and teams, visit nasptournaments.org and click on the “tournaments” tab. Select “South Dakota” and navigate to see the results for both the Bullseye and 3D tournament.

For more information about NASP and how to get your school involved, contact Brandon Maahs at brandon.maahs@state.sd.us.

 

