Homicide: 4800 Block of North Capitol Street Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, April 4, 2022, in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street Northeast.

At approximately 11:52 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Moments later, an additional call for an Investigate the Trouble call for service was received. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, located inside of an apartment. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 41 year-old Michael Davis, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###