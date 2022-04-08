Submit Release
Cable median barrier project on I-94 begins Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a cable median barrier project on Interstate 94 in Dickinson Monday, April 11.

The project will add nine miles of high-tension cable median barrier along I-94 and will include grading in some areas to flatten median slopes.

Motorists can expect to see reduced speeds and lane closures during the project. The project is expected to be complete this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

C O N T A C T: David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444

