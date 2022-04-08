NDDOT office closures expected ahead of system upgrades

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakotans will encounter limited driver license and motor vehicle services as the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) prepares to upgrade the computer system on May 9.

All motor vehicle offices will be closed for in-person services from May 5-8. Driver license office closures will be May 6-8. Online services, including kiosks, will be unavailable from May 4-8.

“We know that limiting online services and closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but this is an important step to ensure these upgrades are implemented quickly and efficiently,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT deputy director for driver safety.

The new system will integrate driver license and motor vehicle services. This will allow consistent service across the department and help streamline transactions.

“The goal is to upgrade and modernize our computer system,” said Rehborg. “This will greatly enhance our existing infrastructure and result in better customer service for all North Dakotans.”

Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and schedule appointments early to avoid scheduled service disruptions.

For a complete list of NDDOT office locations or to schedule an appointment visit dot.nd.gov.

C O N T A C T: Nicole Peske nipeske@nd.gov 701.328.4322