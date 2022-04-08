Ongoing Drug Investigation Results in Two Dozen Arrests in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY – An ongoing drug investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of other law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 24 people in Grundy County on various drug-related charges.

Beginning in early 2021, TBI agents conducted a series of undercover drug purchases in Grundy County, resulting in the acquisition of various types of narcotics including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and prescription pills. On March 14th, the Grundy County Grand Jury heard the case, and returned indictments charging multiple individuals on various drug-related charges, including the possession for resale and the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Over the past two weeks, TBI drug agents, joined by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, began locating and arresting those named in the indictment.

The individuals who have been arrested and booked into the Grundy County Jail at this stage of the investigation include:

Jason Miller

*Jason Miller (DOB 04/05/1973), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

James Saltzman

*James Saltzman (DOB 02/07/1978), Tracy City: Six counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Beverly Alford

*Beverly Alford (DOB 10/03/1959), Tracy City: Four counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Hydrocodone.

Melanie Nelson

*Melanie Nelson (DOB 03/11/1967), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Hydrocodone.

Matthew Baker

*Matthew Baker (DOB 05/03/1979), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Bobby Church

*Bobby Church (DOB 11/24/1954), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Oxycodone.

Jay Douglas

*Jay Douglas (DOB 12/28/1987), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Morphine.

Jayme Featherstone

*Jayme Featherstone (DOB 02/10/1980), Monteagle: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Jerry Fraley

*Jerry Fraley (DOB 08/14/1960), Tracy City: Eight counts Manufacture, Delivery, Possession, Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance, two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession – Methamphetamine.

David Hughes

*David Hughes (DOB 05/25/1972), Tracy City: Four counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Donald McDaniel

*Donald McDaniel (DOB 08/02/1973), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Sherry Nunley

*Sherry Nunley (DOB 05/02/1963), Tracy City: Four counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Alprazolam.

Michael Posey

*Michael Posey (DOB 08/03/1999), Altamont: Four counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Gerald Simer

*Gerald Simer (DOB 09/14/1961), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Methamphetamine.

Eddie Stiefel

*Eddie Stiefel (DOB 10/23/1957), Tracy City: Four counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Jimmy Harris

*Jimmy Harris (DOB 01/16/1964), Tracy City: Four counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Schedule II – Controlled Substance.

Christopher Summers

*Christopher Summers (DOB 11/18/1984), Monteagle: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Morphine.

Nathan Layne

*Nathan Layne (DOB 08/30/1979), Monteagle: One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession of a Counterfeit Controlled Substance.

Houston Seagroves

*Houston Seagroves (DOB 03/30/1963), Gruetli Laager: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Oxycodone.

Vicki Douglas

*Vicki Douglas (DOB 03/05/1956), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Morphine.

Jordan Hornbuckle

*Jordan Hornbuckle (DOB 06/20/1996), Gruetli Laager: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sale or Possession of Methamphetamine.

Teresa Church

*Teresa Church (DOB 07/18/1954), Tracy City: Two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Oxycodone.

Carl Dykes

*Carl Dykes (DOB 01/01/1951), Altamont: Four counts Delivery, Sell of Schedule III, two counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule IV Drugs – Xanax.

Eric Bunn

*Eric Bunn (DOB 09/25/1985), Tracy City: Four counts Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II – Oxycodone.

This investigation remains ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available, as well as booking photos, on our newsroom blog at www.tbinewsroom.com.