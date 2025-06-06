Ongoing Drug Investigation in Knox County Leads to Three Arrests, Seizure of Fentanyl and Firearms

KNOX COUNTY – An ongoing investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 9th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of three people and the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and firearms.

On June 5th, as part of the 313 Initiative, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence along Pelleaux Road in Knox County. Upon entering the home, agents and detectives located nearly two pounds of fentanyl, more than half a pound of cocaine, along with methamphetamine. Agents also seized four firearms and more than $20,000 in cash. Three adult males inside the home, all from the Detroit, Michigan area, were arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail.

Michael Siebert (DOB: 3/27/85): Three counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance within a Drug-Free Zone, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use

Roy Hines (DOB: 12/3/90): Three counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance within a Drug-Free Zone, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use

Three juveniles were also inside the residence. The Department of Children’s Services responded to the scene and removed the children.

The 313 Initiative is a concerted and organized effort by numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to identify, target, and dismantle individuals and groups from the Detroit area who are bringing deadly drug combinations into Knox County and surrounding areas.

The partner agencies in the 313 Initiative include the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Sevier County Street Crimes, 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force, 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force, 9th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, the District Attorneys General of the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th Judicial Districts, Michigan State Police, Detroit Police Department, the Lexington Police Department in Kentucky, and the London Police Department in Kentucky.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.