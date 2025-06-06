Submit Release
Clarksville Police Officer Charged with Child Abuse

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Clarksville police officer.

On June 5th, at the request of 19th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI special agents began investigating allegations of child abuse involving Clarksville police officer Isaac Baretto (DOB 4/29/1999). During the course of the investigation, agents determined Baretto was responsible for the injuries that resulted in the hospitalization of his 5-month-old baby.   

On Friday, June 6th, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Baretto, charging him with one count of Child Abuse. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

