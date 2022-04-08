Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,885 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Schmitt Obtains Consent Judgment and Full Restitution for Victims in “Lantern Fest” Lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today the entry of a consent judgment against Happy Fun Events, LLC, Owen Spencer Hunn, and Martha Hunn. The Hunns owned Happy Fun Events, a Utah-based company, that put on “Lantern Fest” events around the country. Happy Fun Events had scheduled an event in Jefferson County for November 2018 that it ultimately never put on. Though thousands of consumers had purchased tickets to the event (at a value of more than $230,000), Happy Fun Events never refunded their money.

“Today, my Office is announcing that we have obtained full restitution for consumers who were defrauded by the organizers of a ‘Lantern Fest’ that never happened. This was a hard-fought case, but in the end, I’m pleased to be able to return money back to consumers who never received refunds,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Our Consumer Protection Section works diligently behind the scenes to advocate for consumers, and this settlement is a result of that hard work.”

The State filed a petition against the Defendants in December 2019 for violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. After more than two years of hard-fought litigation, Defendants agreed to settle the case for $300,000. This figure includes full restitution for consumers who have not yet received refunds, $20,000 in civil penalties, more than $25,000 for the State’s costs in investigating and pursuing the litigation, and over $23,000 to the Merchandising Practices Revolving Fund, which will help pay for the State to pursue other future actions on behalf of defrauded consumers.

The State will be contacting ticketholders via email in the coming weeks to arrange for refund payments. Ticketholders should be on the lookout for an email from LanternFestSettlement@ago.mo.gov.

The Attorney General encourages Missourians who believe they may be the victim of any scam or unfair practice to file a complaint by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222, or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

The lawsuit was litigated for the State by Michelle Hinkl, Stephen Hoeplinger, and Zach Pashea. A copy of the Consent Judgment and Settlement Agreement can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/lf-consent-judgment-(fully-executed).pdf?sfvrsn=e1b2b4b0_2 and here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/lf-settlement-agreement(13284726-1).pdf?sfvrsn=60246251_2

You just read:

Attorney General Schmitt Obtains Consent Judgment and Full Restitution for Victims in “Lantern Fest” Lawsuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.