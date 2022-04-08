Public Pre-K Expansion Distinguished Educator Opportunity 

As part of Maine’s Jobs and Recovery Plan (MJRP), the Maine Department of Education (DOE) was awarded $10 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support the expansion of public pre-k opportunities in Maine. To assist with the provision of technical assistance and professional learning for the new and expanding pre-k programs being funding through this opportunity, the Maine Department of Education is seeking a Distinguished Educator to be part of its Early Learning Team. Under the Distinguished Educator program, the Maine DOE contracts with a public school system to borrow an educator for a designated period, in this case the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Following service in the program, the Distinguished Educator returns to their sending school system.

Maine educators who meet the qualifications described below are strongly encouraged to consider applying for this opportunity. Distinguished educators share their expertise with the Maine DOE and other Maine educators while also growing as professionals through a range of new and exciting experiences. The application period for this position will remain open until April 27. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to Lee Anne Larsen, Early Learning Team Coordinator (leeann.larsen@maine.gov). Candidates selected for interviews will be notified by May 2.

POSITION DESCRIPTION

The Public Pre-K Technical Assistance Provider engages in professional work related to planning and providing technical assistance and professional learning for public preschool programs, including programs in partnership with Head Start and private providers. The position conducts technical assistance visits, including observations of classrooms, provides on-going assistance to programs through one-on-one conversations or group learning opportunities, and reviews data to help support program improvement. The position is part of the Early Learning Team within the Maine Department of Education’s Office of Innovation. The position coordinates regularly with the DOE’s Early Childhood Specialist and Early Childhood Monitor. This position requires statewide travel.

REPRESENTATIVE TASKS of this position include but are not limited to:

Delivering appropriate technical assistance and professional learning to enhance program implementation — may specifically address evidence-based early childhood curriculum, learner-centered instruction, differential learning, assessment, developmental education and/or experiential learning, developing and implementing MOUs with community providers, etc.

Providing interpretation and explanations of statutory provisions to local school authorities, CDS contracted providers, and the public.

Supporting SAU compliance with the Chapter 124 Public Preschool Program Standards and providing technical assistance related to program improvement.

Analyzing data contained in SAU annual reports of pre-k programming.

Other duties applicable to support of public pre-k expansion efforts, as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED to successfully perform the work assigned:

Experience with the early childhood general education and special education communities in Maine and with public school education in Maine.

Knowledge of current learning research and exemplary early childhood educational instructional strategies in all early learning domains.

Knowledge of current and emerging state and federal legislation, rules and regulations impacting early childhood education, including Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) childcare licensing and Child Development Services (CDS).

Knowledge of exemplary evidence-based early childhood curriculum, learner-centered instruction, differential learning, assessment, developmental education, and experiential learning, and understanding of the relationships among these areas.

Knowledge of and experience with Maine’s College and Career Ready Learning Results and Maine’s Early Learning and Development Standards.

Knowledge and experience with developing and implementing public pre-k programs in partnership with community providers (e.g. Head Start, Child Care, etc.).

Knowledge of community involvement issues in education policy decisions and operations.

Ability to interpret and explain statutory provisions to local school authorities, community providers, and the public.

Ability to effectively provide information, technical assistance, professional development and program development support and expertise.

Ability to use technology-based communications (i.e., Internet, Web) and e-mail systems and both laptop and desktop computer systems, word processing and data applications.

Ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing.

Ability to effectively facilitate meetings, organize and manage multiple projects.

Ability to apply and facilitate group dynamics and to use exemplary interpersonal skills in order to work collaboratively, develop positive working relationships, and involve stakeholders at the local and state level.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: A Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education and two (2) years of professional level experience in public pre-k programming is required. A Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education and five years of early childhood teaching and/or administrative experience is preferred. CLASS Observer certification at the pre-k level and experience with public pre-k partnership implementation are also preferred.

Questions may be directed to Leeann.Larsen@maine.gov.