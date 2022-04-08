Maine DOE Update – April 8, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

As part of the Maine Department of Education’s celebration of the National Association for the Education of Young Children’s Week of the Young Child, Commissioner Pender Makin visited pre-k and kindergarten classrooms at Oxford Elementary School.| More

The Maine Association of School Nurses has opened nominations for the Maine School Nurse of the Year (SNOY) 2022-23. | More

The Learning Through Technology team welcomes Jim Chasse as the Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Technology Infrastructure Specialist. Jim has served many roles in public education, including teacher, coach, technology coordinator, curriculum leader, principal, and superintendent of schools, where he has led initiatives to advance technology. | More

The revised Chapter 132: Learning Results: Parameters for Essential Instruction was signed into law March 31, 2022. This revision cycle updated the Health and Physical Education, Visual and Performing Arts, and World Language standards. | More

Registration is closing on April 8th for 19th Annual MLTI Student Conference, which will be held virtually on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 8:30am-2:00pm, and will be open to all MLTI 7th and 8th grade students. If you are an MLTI school, you don’t want to miss out on this exciting and innovative day that is planned for MLTI 7&8th grade students! | More

As part of Maine’s Jobs and Recovery Plan (MJRP), the Maine Department of Education (DOE) was awarded $10 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support the expansion of public pre-k opportunities in Maine. To assist with the provision of technical assistance and professional learning for the new and expanding pre-k programs being funding through this opportunity, the Maine Department of Education is seeking a Distinguished Educator to be part of its Early Learning Team.| More

Each year, the Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) honors two inspiring leaders who bring their passion and dedication to their work in ways that empower others and elevates the work of the Maine education community. | More

Every year, the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) hosts Week of the Young Child. This year the celebration will occur from April 2nd through April 8th. Members of the Early Learning Team at the Department of Education are sharing a video each day highlighting early childhood educators across Maine enhancing high-quality experiences for young children ages birth through eight. Each day’s video is focusing on NAEYC’s theme of the day. | Monday Post | Tuesday Post | Wednesday Post | Thursday Post | Friday Post

As part of National Poetry Month, we’ve compiled some fantastic digital resources, events, and great poets to help with integrating poetry into teaching and learning throughout the month. | More

The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Education, will present a peer-to-peer jazz informance on Tuesday, April 19, featuring the Peer-to-Peer Jazz Quintet. | More

During their annual spring conference, the Association of Teachers of Mathematics in Maine (ATOMIM) honored Lisa Coburn for her outstanding contribution to mathematics in the state of Maine with the 2022 Jacqueline Mitchell Mathematics Educator Award. This award is given annually to an outstanding educator who demonstrates a commitment to Maine’s mathematical community through dedicated service. | More

Maine DOE team member Julie Smyth is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Julie.. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting the 2022 Maine Educator Summit this summer to provide all Maine educators and school staff with opportunities for professional learning, peer networking, and resource materials to further support students impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic. In sponsoring this event, the Maine DOE aims to further support Maine’s education workforce in the areas of resilience, responsiveness, and a renewed approach to education | More

Maine Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) is a state-wide effort designed to help school teams form a proactive, school-wide, systems approach to improving social and academic competence for all students. Schools in Maine are engaging in the implementation of PBIS through a variety of training and coaching opportunities offered by the Maine Department of Education in strong partnership with the University of Maine System. | More

The Maine Department of Education Office of Special Services, in collaboration with the Maine Math and Science Alliance (MMSA), is pleased to announce a new Math4ME cohort for the 2022-2023 school year. Math4ME is designed to increase access to mathematics for all learners through teacher professional development. | More

Resilience Strategies for Educators (RSE): Techniques for Self-Care and Peer Support Train-the-Educator (TtE) Virtual Training by Request (VTBR) is a virtual learning opportunity coming up for caregivers in schools and school districts to better understand, and teach others, resilience strategies following emergency events. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has contracted with several organizations to provide county-specific support to schools for implementing the requirements of McKinney-Vento Act, including New Beginnings, Preble Street, Shaw House, Gateway Community Services Maine, and the Maine Youth Action Board. | More

Save the date for the first School Safety Summit hosted by the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine School Safety Center (MSSC). | More

Don’t miss your chance to register for next week’s emergency operations plan (EOP) development training brought to you by the Maine School Safety Center and the Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center. | More

