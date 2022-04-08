Producer EMERLD Collaborates with Synesthesia Media to Create Impressive Album for The Noam Chomsky Music Project
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video about his release, musician EMERLD discusses how he created his works for The Noam Chomsky Music Project by putting his spin on ‘The Father of Linguistics’ lectures.
The Noam Chomsky Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate American linguist Noam Chomsky’s lectures and amplify his voice in an innovative way, delivering his words through one of the most universally powerful artforms: Music. The project was created by Ian Urbina, an investigative journalist who founded the music label, Synesthesia Media.
The music project’s goal is to preserve and celebrate Chomsky’s outlook on the world. Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, dozens of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of Chomsky’s lectures which Synesthesia Media spent over a year building.
A chef by day and a beat-maker by night, the producer EMERLD was born and raised in England and is currently based in Cologne, Germany.
Before he joined The Noam Chomsky Music Project, EMERLD was unfamiliar with his work. However, he dove right into the music project and composed his works after listening to Chomsky’s lectures.
“I ended up selecting two speech samples which, for me, moved me in two completely different directions,” EMERLD said.
The vocal chops used on ‘Better’ struck an extremely optimistic, positive vibe and were reflected in the chords of the song. In contrast, in ‘The Wind Down’ EMERLD used a section of an interview that conjured a much sadder emotion.
“(This is) where Chomsky considers what kind of actual change all of his efforts bring about, and whether it is all ‘worth it',” EMERLD said. “This somewhat darker theme is reflected in the music through moody chords and a long pensive instrumental breakdown.”
“The Gap,'' by EMERLD for The Noam Chomsky Music Project is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Noam Chomsky Music Project:
The Noam Chomsky Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is an expansive international effort to bolster Noam Chomsky’s ideas with passion and aesthetics. This project is the first of this scale—both in size and reach—to combine music with Chomsky’s work.
Media Team
The Noam Chomsky Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate American linguist Noam Chomsky’s lectures and amplify his voice in an innovative way, delivering his words through one of the most universally powerful artforms: Music. The project was created by Ian Urbina, an investigative journalist who founded the music label, Synesthesia Media.
The music project’s goal is to preserve and celebrate Chomsky’s outlook on the world. Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, dozens of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of Chomsky’s lectures which Synesthesia Media spent over a year building.
A chef by day and a beat-maker by night, the producer EMERLD was born and raised in England and is currently based in Cologne, Germany.
Before he joined The Noam Chomsky Music Project, EMERLD was unfamiliar with his work. However, he dove right into the music project and composed his works after listening to Chomsky’s lectures.
“I ended up selecting two speech samples which, for me, moved me in two completely different directions,” EMERLD said.
The vocal chops used on ‘Better’ struck an extremely optimistic, positive vibe and were reflected in the chords of the song. In contrast, in ‘The Wind Down’ EMERLD used a section of an interview that conjured a much sadder emotion.
“(This is) where Chomsky considers what kind of actual change all of his efforts bring about, and whether it is all ‘worth it',” EMERLD said. “This somewhat darker theme is reflected in the music through moody chords and a long pensive instrumental breakdown.”
“The Gap,'' by EMERLD for The Noam Chomsky Music Project is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Noam Chomsky Music Project:
The Noam Chomsky Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is an expansive international effort to bolster Noam Chomsky’s ideas with passion and aesthetics. This project is the first of this scale—both in size and reach—to combine music with Chomsky’s work.
Media Team
Synesthesia Media
media@theoutlawocean.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Behind The Music: EMERLD | #noamchomskymusic