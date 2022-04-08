Electronic Band Rooftime in Innovative Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
The distance between us and the people that live in the sea, is a shocking reality: what we admire for its natural beauty, actually is a life prison for some.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazilian eletronic band Rooftime joins forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project i their new music release.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Rooftime was formed by Lisandro Carvalho and brothers Gabriel and Rodrigo Souza Pinto once they lived under the same ‘roof’ after college, even before their ideas were put into practice in the studio - hence the name ‘Rooftime.’ But they were recognized for their talent in music production even before they ever performed live. Their first single, "I Will Find" was released in September 2018 by the giant Dutch label, Spinnin Records.
Rooftime discussed their creative process and reflected on Urbina’s reporting in his 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean. The band was deeply impacted by the project, but had previously been unfamiliar with the ocean’s dark side.
“The ocean is a theme that we always loved to explore, but never with this point of view,” Roofitme said. “We used to think of it as an enormous cradle to a vast group of living beings, dancing all along the rhythm of the waves in this so-called watery space. Never we thought about the other side of it: the one that humans had possessed.”
Rooftime said they were surprised by the diverse and complex relationships humans can have with the ocean.
“The distance between us and the people that live in the sea, is a shocking reality: what we admire for its natural beauty, actually is a life prison for some,” Rooftime said.
“Through Waves” by Rooftime is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
