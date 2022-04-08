Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Boy Who Loved Cats

Becoming an Animal Lover, and Wishing to Have Your Pet

“Hagan loved Beulah, but what he really wanted was a real live cat all his own, one that would live at his house with him, his momma, his daddy, and all his stuffed toy cats.”—”
— Holly Rambo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Holly Rambo will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled The Boy Who Loved Cats.

A children’s illustrated book about a true-to-life story of a little boy who truly loves cats and wishes to have his cat. Then, even though his Dad has allergies to the fur of cats he attained the dream of his son and gave him his own real, live cat. Having an alive cat as his pet and not just his collection of stuffed cat toys is the biggest dream he had in his life.

“A cat has absolute emotional honesty: human beings, for one reason or another, may hide their feelings, but a cat does not.”
— Ernest Hemingway.

Holly Rambo is a retired nurse and cat lover. She is married, and grandmother and has completed her new book The Boy Who Loved Cats: an affectionate and heartwarming children’s narrative about Hagan, who loves cats.

The Boy Who Loved Cats
Written by: Holly Rambo
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

