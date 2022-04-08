Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Gifted

Author Shares A Wanderer’s Ability to Live Past Loss, Damage, and Heartbroken

wander off a little bit, getting twigs and such. I bring them close to the creek but on the ground, going into the backpack for the box of matches.”—”
— Catalina Berry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Catalina Berry will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled The Gifted. It is a science fiction fantasy adventure book that highlights the person’s ability to live past heartache, destruction, and loss. The main character is Kitty, a woman who only believes in endurance and doesn’t mind her feelings so she won’t have conflict within herself. But when she learns that love, hope, friendship, and family can change the perspective of life and will to survive, hope and beauty will flourish.

“I can’t wait for the second one! This book has me in awe, and I finished it in one day! I’m so anxious for the second book to come out.”
— Amazon Customer Review.

An astonishing wanderer that visited and lived in many different places, Catalina Berry has used writing as her tool to divert her attention and have fun on her own. In her life, people will always check and try to save her. After four attempts, Berry graduated from college and now lives in New York, where she enjoys spending time with her family.

The Gifted
Written by: Catalina Berry
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

