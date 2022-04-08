Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, God's Gift (Woman)

Fathomless Value of Womanhood and Biblical Opinion

“Women are created in the image of God just as men are. Like men, they have self-awareness, have personal freedoms, a measure of self-determination, and personal responsibility for their actions.”—”
— Freddie Floyd Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Freddie Floyd Jr. will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled God’s Gift (Woman). A work of non-fiction in the inspirational genre. It desires to introduce the readers to understand the value that God created women and the importance of women to unlearn the things that society has shown, and the need to establish healthy relationships. There should be a balance in life between men and
women. It is written as a short, straightforward guidebook to help readers looking to connect with God and hoping to reap the abundance available through that practice.

“However, I appreciated the author’s heavy use of scripture within this book to back his claims. It lends credibility and is so helpful in pointing myself and others back to the scriptures for truth. I believe this book, at its heart, gets to the center of God’s love and hopes for his daughters while serving as a great reminder for both men and women of how God intended the relationship dynamic to operate.”
— Amazon Customer Review.

“This book does an excellent job of articulating the argument for equality in relationships, taking apart the old-fashioned idea of women subjecting themselves to the men in their lives and instead highlighting that women are an equal part of the marriage equation.”
— Readers Favorite Book Review.

“Floyd contends that it is all about how women believe and treat themselves, which then sets the standard for how others will treat themselves, which then sets the standard for how others will treat them. And this will lead to gratifying relationships which require mutual respect.” — BookTrib.com Book Review.

God’s Gift (Woman)
Written by: Freddie Floyd Jr.
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

