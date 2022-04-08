Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,868 in the last 365 days.

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Commodore Reigart Bolivar Lowry

Author’s Great Great Grandfather’s Navy Career and the Documentations from the Mexican and Civil Wars

“The fact that he spoke out was one of the reasons that he had not seen active duty for so long. Reigart had served faithfully as a professional naval officer for thirty-eight years.”
— William F. McClintock Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author William F. McClintock Jr. will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Commodore Reigart Bolivar Lowry. It is a book about the struggle of a man against political influence and corruption, and it is also a story about the man himself and about the Navy in which he served. Reigart B. Lowry was a career naval officer who spent forty years in the U.S. Navy. He played an active role in many of the highlighted operations of the Navy from 1840 to 1880. He joined the Civil War. After the Civil War, military operations lessened, government corruption increased, and politicians tried to gain more influence in the Navy.

The book is about a struggle of sixteen senior captains trying to prevent another captain with less seniority from being promoted ahead of them. Politics and corruption had become common in government but had been largely kept out of the Navy. There is a struggle in corruption and loyalty.

William F. McClintock earned a degree of Bachelor of Arts in History from Oberlin College in 1968 and a master’s degree in American History from New York University in 1970. He has had a varied career being an officer at Bankers Trust Company and Chief Financial Officer at Corporate Annual Reports. In 1993, he was the president of William McClintock Associates, a political consulting firm. Reigart B. Lowry was his great great grandfather. Letters from Lowry and other documents were the basis of a lifetime interest in history and research.

Commodore Reigart Bolivar Lowry
Written by: William F. McClintock Jr.
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+19256982619 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Commodore Reigart Bolivar Lowry

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.