The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Commodore Reigart Bolivar Lowry

Author’s Great Great Grandfather’s Navy Career and the Documentations from the Mexican and Civil Wars

“The fact that he spoke out was one of the reasons that he had not seen active duty for so long. Reigart had served faithfully as a professional naval officer for thirty-eight years.” — William F. McClintock Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author William F. McClintock Jr. will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Commodore Reigart Bolivar Lowry. It is a book about the struggle of a man against political influence and corruption, and it is also a story about the man himself and about the Navy in which he served. Reigart B. Lowry was a career naval officer who spent forty years in the U.S. Navy. He played an active role in many of the highlighted operations of the Navy from 1840 to 1880. He joined the Civil War. After the Civil War, military operations lessened, government corruption increased, and politicians tried to gain more influence in the Navy.

The book is about a struggle of sixteen senior captains trying to prevent another captain with less seniority from being promoted ahead of them. Politics and corruption had become common in government but had been largely kept out of the Navy. There is a struggle in corruption and loyalty.

William F. McClintock earned a degree of Bachelor of Arts in History from Oberlin College in 1968 and a master’s degree in American History from New York University in 1970. He has had a varied career being an officer at Bankers Trust Company and Chief Financial Officer at Corporate Annual Reports. In 1993, he was the president of William McClintock Associates, a political consulting firm. Reigart B. Lowry was his great great grandfather. Letters from Lowry and other documents were the basis of a lifetime interest in history and research.

Commodore Reigart Bolivar Lowry

Written by: William F. McClintock Jr.

