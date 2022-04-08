The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Madden Falls: A Novel of America and the Devil's Music

The Mysterious Life of Virgil Thomas — Reality of the Raging Civil Rights Conflict

“No biography existed of the man, and Associate Professor Dan Geary had decided to take on the project of producing it. There was almost nothing established about this man’s early life.” — Patrick G. Zander.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Patrick G. Zander will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book title Madden Falls: A Novel of America and the Devil’s Music. An intriguing case amid the summer of 1962, young Dan Geary, a history professor from Chicago, steps aboard on a journey to recreate the life and strange death of a legendary blues artist, Virgil Thomas. His journey takes him to different states in the United States of America. He will discover a crime beyond his imagination, and see for himself how a racist and twisted system can produce the ultimate evil and even madness.

“A hero’s journey to memorialize the life of a great bluesman takes unexpected turns into the unspoken secrets of the past. This book does a great job of framing political, racial, and musical history through the eyes of a likable and curious protagonist. Greatly enjoyable.”

— Amazon Customer Reviewer.

Patrick G. Zander is a 20th-century historian who lives and teaches in Atlanta, Georgia. He has previously published four books on twentieth-century political history and world wars. In 2010, he was awarded the Duncan C. Tanner Prize from Oxford University Press for hisbook Hidden Armies of the Second World War (2017) and it was named a 2018 Outstanding

Academic Title by the American Library Association. He is shifting now to historical fiction,

and Madden Falls is his first novel.

Madden Falls: A Novel of America and the Devil’s Music

Written by: Patrick G. Zander

